Pasternack Debuts VITA 67 Mini-SMP (SMPM) Cable Assemblies

Their blind-mate and push-on design shows Pasternack's commitment to user-friendly products, promising effortless attachment capabilities. Furthermore, the company acknowledges the diverse needs of its clientele by offering a custom configuration, compatible with VITA 67 and connectors including 1.85 mm, 2.4 mm, 2.92 mm and SMA.

Clients will find immense value in the high-density design, which is ideal for motherboard applications and promises a streamlined experience devoid of unnecessary clutter. The introduction of push-on and snap-on mating styles showcases Pasternack's vision for efficient installations that cater to the fast-paced demands of modern industries. Moreover, the design's adaptability makes it a prime choice for phased-array systems and avionics applications.

"We always strive to blend innovation with utility," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "The VITA 67 cable assemblies are a true embodiment of this philosophy, designed with precision and functionality, catering to industries where reliability can't be compromised."

Pasternack's VITA 67 cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

About Infinite Electronics:

