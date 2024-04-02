Pasternack Expands Low-PIM Product Line to Enhance Wireless Infrastructure

"With the expansion of 5G and the anticipation of 6G, our low-PIM products are more crucial than ever in facilitating uninterrupted, high-capacity wireless communications," said Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. Post this

The hallmark of this series is its exceptionally low-PIM (passive intermodulation) levels, a critical factor in minimizing signal interference. This paves the way for improved network performance, stronger and clearer signals, and significantly reduced interference. The combination of advanced features not only enhances the reliability and capacity of cellular systems but promises an uninterrupted, high-quality communication experience that meets the stringent requirements of wireless applications.

"With the expansion of 5G and the anticipation of 6G, our low-PIM products are more crucial than ever in facilitating uninterrupted, high-capacity wireless communications," said Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani.

Pasternack's new low-PIM products are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack