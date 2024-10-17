Pasternack Expands Options for Low-Loss and Low-PIM Cable Assemblies

"These new low-loss and low-PIM products are tailored for critical applications in wireless communications, satellite systems and data networks," said Senior Product Manager Amar Ganwani. "They are useful where clear and reliable signal transmission is essential." Post this

Additionally, Pasternack now offers low-PIM cable assembly options featuring 4.3-10 and 2.2-5 connectors. They minimize passive intermodulation, ensuring optimal signal integrity for high-performance systems.

Pasternack's new cable assemblies are adaptable, offering straight, right-angle, standard and reverse polarity configurations that cater to diverse installation requirements. Further customization comes from features such as clocking and heat-shrink options, ensuring the cables meet the environmental and operational demands of each project.

The new cable assemblies are particularly well-suited for applications requiring high signal integrity, including wireless communication systems, satellite networks and outdoor installations. With options for customized cable lengths and connector types, Pasternack offers flexible solutions to meet precise project specifications, all while ensuring high performance in challenging environments.

"These new low-loss and low-PIM products are tailored for critical applications in wireless communications, satellite systems and data networks," said Senior Product Manager Amar Ganwani. "They are useful where clear and reliable signal transmission is essential."

Pasternack's new options for low-loss and low-PIM cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

