Pasternack Expands Programmable, Voltage-Controlled Phase Shifters

With the inclusion of reliable, rugged, MIL-grade coaxial packages, these phase-shifter modules support an operational temperature range from -40°C to +85°C (-40°F to +185°F). Analog models offer solder control pins for manual voltage control, while TTL programmable models provide micro-D 9-pin or 15-pin connectors for command control.

Additionally, these designs are guaranteed to meet environmental test conditions for altitude, vibration, humidity and shock. Their widespread applications include electronic warfare, microwave radio, VSAT, SATCOM, radar, space systems, 5G, research and development, and both airborne and ground-based applications.

"The wide frequency bands and diverse control options of these new phase shifters will allow us to meet the needs of more customers across a variety of industries," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "By providing components that support popular market bands and guaranteeing high reliability in rugged conditions, we are reinforcing our commitment to quality and innovation."

Pasternack's voltage-controlled phase shifters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

