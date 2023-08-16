Pasternack Introduces Hermetically Sealed RF Connectors and Adapters

"What sets this line apart is its ability to perform in harsh environments that require a highly robust seal, coupled with its superior electrical efficiency," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. Tweet this

Adhering to the rigorous MIL-STD-348B connector interfaces, this product line confirms its commitment to delivering top-tier performance and reliability.

In addition to their versatility, these connectors and adapters exhibit remarkable resilience across a wide temperature spectrum, highlighting their suitability for even the most challenging environments.

Furthermore, they exhibit remarkable leak rates of 1x10-6 and 1x10-8 helium per second, epitomizing Pasternack's dedication to crafting products with a strong focus on quality.

"What sets this line apart is its ability to perform in harsh environments that require a highly robust seal, coupled with its superior electrical efficiency," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "The combination of adaptability, strength and superior functionality ensures that our customers receive the most advanced solutions for their mission-critical applications."

Pasternack's hermetically sealed RF connectors and adapters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack