Pasternack Introduces MIL-STD-1553 Dust Caps, Terminators and Adapters

Further strengthening their offerings is the MIL-STD-1553 terminator, which provides a solution for ending open bus lines in a 1553 data bus system. These terminators are compatible with both TRB three-lug and four-lug jacks frequently used in mainstream 1553 data bus couplers and relay devices. They set the benchmark with resistance aligned to MIL-R-39007 standards. Moreover, they come in a diverse range of resistance options, offering flexibility, robustness and the capacity to simulate prospective loads.

Redefining adaptability, Pasternack's MIL-STD-1553 adapter stands out as a pivotal tool for testing environments. These innovative adapters enable the seamless conversion of one input signal into two outputs and vice versa. Built with twinax connectivity and presented in a sleek subminiature design, they amplify versatility without compromising on robustness and ease-of-use.

"Pasternack has always been at the forefront of engineering excellence," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our new MIL-STD-1553 range reflects our dedication to providing solutions that exceed industry demands."

Pasternack's MIL-STD-1553 dust caps, terminators and adapters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack