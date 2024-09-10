Pasternack Launches Line of High-Frequency Connectors for Semi-Rigid Coax Cables

"These connectors meet the rigorous demands of modern RF and microwave applications, offering exceptional frequency range and compatibility," said Senior Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. Post this

The connectors support frequencies from DC up to 18 GHz or 40 GHz, making them ideal for a wide range of high-frequency applications. They utilize a shield/contact solder/solder attachment method, guaranteeing a secure and reliable connection.

"These connectors meet the rigorous demands of modern RF and microwave applications, offering exceptional frequency range and compatibility," said Senior Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. "Whether for aerospace, telecommunications or other high-frequency applications, they provide a reliable solution."

Pasternack's new high-frequency connectors for semi-rigid coax cables are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack