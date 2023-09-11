Pasternack Launches Low-Frequency Waveguide Standard Gain Horns

"These waveguide standard gain horns are a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation, delivering both quality and affordability in a neat package," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. Tweet this

Perhaps the best aspect of these horns is their adaptability. They offer an extensive range of frequency and gain options, from an astounding 320 MHz all the way up to 2.20 GHz. They are also user-friendly, designed to blend seamlessly into existing setups with a direct-mounting feature for other waveguide systems.

Constructed from the finest high-grade aluminum and finished with a corrosion-resistant powder coating, these horns don't just talk the talk, they walk the walk. And it doesn't stop there. Pasternack is pushing the envelope by introducing low-frequency options.

The low-frequency waveguide standard gain horns are a refreshing departure from the high-priced norm, providing an alternative for those not requiring TAA/U.S.-made products, without skimping on performance. What's more, they ensure a steady, consistent gain versus frequency, promising trustworthy, spot-on results every time.

"Pasternack is about creating real, practical solutions that resonate with our customers and their unique needs," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These waveguide standard gain horns are a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation, delivering both quality and affordability in a neat package."

Pasternack's new low-frequency waveguide standard gain horns are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

