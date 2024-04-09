Pasternack Releases RF Fixed Attenuators and Terminations with NEX10 Connectorized Design

"Pasternack's commitment to excellence and innovation is evident in the design and functionality of these RF fixed attenuators and terminations," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. Post this

The new fixed attenuators and RF loads are engineered to support a wide range of applications. They offer attenuation levels of 3 dB, 6 dB, and 10 dB for fixed attenuators, providing solutions tailored to various signal conditioning requirements.

With an operating frequency up to 6 GHz and a typical VSWR of 1.25:1, these components ensure reliable and efficient performance in the most challenging environments.

"Pasternack's commitment to excellence and innovation is evident in the design and functionality of these RF fixed attenuators and terminations," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "By providing high-quality, connectorized solutions that are readily available, we continue to advance wireless communication technology."

Pasternack's new RF fixed attenuators and terminations with NEX10 connectorized design are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack