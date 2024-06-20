Pasternack Rolls Out 45-Degree-Angle Adapters for In-Series Connections, 1.85 mm

"These 45-degree-angle adapters provide high-frequency performance and adaptability for a wide range of applications," said Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. "Their innovative design and robust construction make them ideal for engineers facing the challenges of modern RF environments." Post this

Constructed from rugged stainless-steel, Pasternack's 45-degree-angle adapters are built to withstand harsh conditions, making them perfect for military, defense and aerospace applications. Their low VSWR design minimizes signal loss, ensuring minimal impact on system performance.

"These 45-degree-angle adapters provide high-frequency performance and adaptability for a wide range of applications," said Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. "Their innovative design and robust construction make them ideal for engineers facing the challenges of modern RF environments."

Pasternack's new 45-degree-angle adapters for in-series connections, 1.85 mm, are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack