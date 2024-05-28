Pasternack Unveils Millimeter-Wave Horn Antennas for Test and Measurement Applications

"These mmWave horn antennas are set to enhance the way professionals in the industry conduct tests and measurements," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They offer a blend of performance and flexibility." Post this

The mmWave horn antennas come in sizes ranging from WR-6 to WR-34, equipped with U-round, U-square, U-mod and U cover flanges. They deliver a nominal gain of 6.5 dBi for probe antennas and 15 dBi for dual polarized antennas, ensuring high precision in characterizing antennas and wireless systems.

The antennas offer a wide selection of frequency options and a rectangular waveguide interface for optimal performance. They are constructed from high-grade copper with a gold plating finish, reflecting Pasternack's commitment to quality. They are linearly/circularly polarized, ensuring versatility for various testing scenarios.

The precision machining to high industry standards guarantees consistent gain versus frequency as well as low VSWR (less than 1.3), offering improved accuracy and reliability in test and measurement tasks.

"These mmWave horn antennas are set to enhance the way professionals in the industry conduct tests and measurements," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They offer a blend of performance and flexibility."

Pasternack's millimeter-wave horn antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

