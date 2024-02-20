Pasternack Unveils Standard Gain Horn Antenna Radome Covers

"Our diverse collection of waveguide horn antennas, featuring various WR sizes, gain values and connector options, is now enhanced with the introduction of these premium radome covers," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They are indispensable for outdoor waveguide applications." Post this

The material's low relative permittivity ensures minimal reflection or attenuation of signals, maintaining pristine integrity and performance of the waveguide system. Moreover, the covers are constructed from high-strength, thermally stable polymethacrylimide, promising durability and consistent performance even in temperature variations.

Pasternack's radome covers, available in sizes from WR-028 to WR-430 and with gain values of 10 dBi, 15 dBi and 20 dBi, provide versatility and unmatched performance for a wide range of waveguide horn antennas. These covers are the perfect solution for anyone looking to employ waveguide horns outdoors or seeking to safeguard their equipment from external factors. They have minimal signal reflection or attenuation, ensuring clear and uninterrupted communications.

"Our diverse collection of waveguide horn antennas, featuring various WR sizes, gain values and connector options, is now enhanced with the introduction of these premium radome covers," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They are indispensable for outdoor waveguide applications."

Pasternack's new antenna radome covers are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack