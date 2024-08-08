Pasternack's New Gooseneck Omni Antennas Bring Flexible Signal Optimization

"These antennas provide unparalleled flexibility, durability and portability, making them an excellent choice for customers looking to enhance their RF and microwave systems," said Senior Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. Post this

The flexible gooseneck design allows the antenna to be bent and repositioned at any angle, providing users with the ability to optimize their signals. Constructed from rugged materials such as fiberglass and metal, these antennas offer exceptional durability, making them resistant to shock, vibration and other environmental hazards. Additionally, their lightweight and compact design ensures portability, making them easy to transport and deploy in the field.

"These antennas provide unparalleled flexibility, durability and portability, making them an excellent choice for customers looking to enhance their RF and microwave systems," said Senior Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas.

Pasternack's new gooseneck omni antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

