Pasternack's New High-Performance RF Angled PCB Connectors Come in Several Sizes

The RF angled PCB connectors comply with industry-standard interfaces, ensuring compatibility and reliability across a wide range of applications. They support frequencies from DC to 67 GHz, offering exceptional performance with a flexible, angled design.

The new connectors are ideal for customers looking to simplify prototyping and streamline the process of tapping signals from PCB boards for testing. The different connector interfaces provide ease of use and high reliability.

The connectors simplify development and testing and allow easy tapping of signals from PCBs. The various connector interfaces ensure that these products are especially useful for military defense and test and measurement scenarios, with support for a wide range of applications.

"These angled PCB connectors offer our customers a flexible, high-performance solution that simplifies prototyping and testing while meeting the stringent requirements of modern RF applications," said Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani.

Pasternack's RF angled PCB connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

