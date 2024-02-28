Pasternack's New High-Power RF Fixed Attenuators Feature Durable 2.4 mm Connectors

"Pasternack's latest high-power fixed attenuators exemplify our commitment to providing innovative solutions," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "They will help our customers achieve superior performance and reliability in their RF applications." Post this

Key features set these fixed attenuators apart. Their 2.4 mm connectors ensure secure and efficient connections in high-frequency applications. The 2.4 mm interface is renowned for its durability and low insertion loss, making it a top choice for demanding RF systems. The attenuators also provide a broad range of attenuation levels, including 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, 20 and 30 dB, allowing for precise signal control and management. This versatility is crucial in achieving optimal performance in RF circuits.

Designed to handle demanding RF power levels, these attenuators offer impressive maximum power ratings of up to 5 watts (CW), ensuring reliable and consistent performance even in high-power applications. They are specified at 50 GHz, making them ideal for advanced RF systems that operate at ultra-high frequencies.

"Pasternack's latest high-power fixed attenuators exemplify our commitment to providing innovative solutions," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "They will help our customers achieve superior performance and reliability in their RF applications."

Pasternack's new high-power RF fixed attenuators are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

