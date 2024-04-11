Pasternack's New Phase Shifters and Continuously Variable Attenuators Meet Next-Gen RF Needs

"Our commitment to offering these products from stock underscores our dedication to supporting the evolving needs of the RF and microwave community," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. Post this

A hallmark of Pasternack's latest offerings is the ability to make precision adjustments that allow users to accurately fine-tune their systems. This feature is especially beneficial in complex RF signal environments where meticulous signal calibration is critical.

"By providing phase shifters and continuously variable attenuators that combine high-frequency capabilities with precision control, we are filling a big gap in the market," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "Our commitment to offering these products from stock underscores our dedication to supporting the evolving needs of the RF and microwave community."

Pasternack's new phase shifters and continuously variable attenuators are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack