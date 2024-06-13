Pasternack's New Pre-Built Gain Horn Assemblies Offer Effortless Mounting

"The launch of our pre-built gain horn assemblies marks a significant milestone for Pasternack," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They are a testament to our dedication to continuous improvement, offering unmatched flexibility and ease of use." Post this

Pasternack's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through the complete assembly offering − each assembly includes a horn, a waveguide-to-coax adapter and a mount. This streamlines setup and reduces the time required to operationalize RF systems. This all-in-one solution increases mounting options, enabling optimal positioning of the assemblies to achieve precise measurements and reliable communications in various settings.

"The launch of our pre-built gain horn assemblies marks a significant milestone for Pasternack," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They are a testament to our dedication to continuous improvement, offering unmatched flexibility and ease of use."

Pasternack's new pre-built gain horn assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

