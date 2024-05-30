Pasternack's New RF Fixed Attenuators and Terminations Feature NEX10 Connectorized Design

"These RF fixed attenuators and terminations with the NEX10 connectorized design show our dedication to advancing the industry standard for connectivity solutions," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. Post this

Further enhancing their applicability, the RF fixed attenuators and terminations have been developed to support operating frequencies up to 6 GHz. This wide frequency range, combined with a typical voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) of 1.25:1, ensures that these components can provide minimal signal reflection and maximum power transfer across a variety of operational scenarios.

"These RF fixed attenuators and terminations with the NEX10 connectorized design show our dedication to advancing the industry standard for connectivity solutions," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "They not only bolster our robust product lineup but provide our customers with the reliability and performance needed to tackle complex challenges."

Pasternack's RF fixed attenuators and terminations with NEX10 connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

