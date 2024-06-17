Pasternack's New RF Fixed Attenuators Feature 3.5 mm Connectors

"The robust design and wide frequency range of these RF fixed attenuators make them an excellent choice for the latest RF systems," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. Post this

With attenuation levels ranging from 0 to 10 dB, 20 dB, and 30 dB, Pasternack's RF fixed attenuators cater to a wide range of signal attenuation needs. Their robust design and wide frequency range make them an ideal choice for engineers and technicians working on cutting-edge RF systems. These features ensure that they provide superior performance and reliability in diverse applications, from telecommunications to aerospace and defense.

"The robust design and wide frequency range of these RF fixed attenuators make them an excellent choice for the latest RF systems," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong.

Pasternack's RF fixed attenuators with 3.5 mm connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

