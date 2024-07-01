Pasternack's New RF Fixed Attenuators Feature Secure, Reliable QMA Connectors

Devices Handle 2 Watts, Frequencies Up to 6 GHz, Wide Attenuation Range

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of its latest innovation: RF fixed attenuators with QMA connectors. The attenuators meet the demands of the most challenging RF applications, offering superior performance and unmatched availability.

The new devices are engineered for high performance. With a power rating of 2 watts and a frequency range extending up to 6 GHz, they are the go-to solution for precision signal control in critical applications.

The QMA connectorized designs ensure a secure and reliable connection for RF systems. With a wide range of attenuation levels ranging from 1 dB to 30 dB, they provide exceptional flexibility to meet specific signal attenuation requirements.

Their maximum power rating of 2 watts (CW) allows them to handle high-power RF signals without compromising performance. Rigorously specified at 6 GHz, these attenuators ensure precision and accuracy.

"Our commitment to excellence sets us apart from the competition," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "Few suppliers can match the quality and performance of our RF fixed attenuators with QMA connectors."

Pasternack's new RF fixed attenuators with QMA connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

