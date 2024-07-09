Pasternack's New RF Fixed Attenuators with 2.4 mm Connectors Are a Good Fit for Advanced Systems

"Our new RF fixed attenuators meet the growing demand for high-frequency and high-power applications," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "They satisfy the strictest standards for performance and reliability in communications systems." Post this

The precision of these components supports optimal performance in test and measurement setups, satellite communications and broadband telecommunications. Designed for durability and performance, Pasternack's fixed attenuators with 2.4 mm connectors are constructed to meet rigorous industry standards, ensuring reliability and consistency in any application requiring signal reduction.

"Our new RF fixed attenuators meet the growing demand for high-frequency and high-power applications," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "They satisfy the strictest standards for performance and reliability in communications systems."

Pasternack's RF fixed attenuators with 2.4 mm connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected] , https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack