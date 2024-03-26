Pasternack's New SPDT Toggle Switches with SMA Connectors Bring Flexibility, Easy Operation

"Pasternack delivers cutting-edge RF solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "With our new SPDT toggle switches, they can expect superior performance and reliability in their high-frequency applications." Post this

The operating frequency range up to 26 GHz ensures compatibility with various high-frequency applications. The SMA connectors provide reliable and secure connections, maintaining signal integrity. With a VSWR (voltage standing wave ratio) performance of 1.2:1, these switches offer excellent impedance matching for optimal signal transmission. They also achieve isolation performance of up to 80 dB, minimizing signal interference and ensuring reliable signal switching.

"Pasternack delivers cutting-edge RF solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "With our new SPDT toggle switches, they can expect superior performance and reliability in their high-frequency applications."

Pasternack's new SPDT toggle switches with SMA connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack