Pasternack's New Spring-Loaded Adapters Enhance SMP, SMPM and SMPS Series

New Line Offers Enhanced Connectivity and RF Performance for High-Frequency Applications
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its new line of spring-loaded adapters, designed for the SMP, SMPM and SMPS connector series. They are available in various lengths to provide enhanced performance and connectivity solutions.
The adapters' low VSWR (voltage standing wave ratio) ensures minimal signal reflection and optimizes the efficiency of RF systems. The wide range of available lengths provides flexibility for various applications and design configurations. The adapters operate across a wide frequency range of DC to 65 GHz, making them suitable for high-frequency applications. Their performance is guaranteed under compression, for stable connections even under pressure.
The new adapters eliminate gaps between the adapter and receptacle, optimizing RF performance and accommodating tolerance variations within PCBs. By eliminating gaps, they provide a stable and reliable connection. They achieve superior RF performance, ensuring optimal signal integrity and efficiency.
"These spring-loaded adapters meet the high demands of modern RF applications, providing reliable and efficient solutions for our customers," said Senior Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. "The combination of low VSWR, wide frequency range and guaranteed performance under compression makes them an essential addition to any RF engineer's toolkit."
Pasternack's new spring-loaded adapters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.
About Pasternack:
A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.
Media Contact
Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com
SOURCE Pasternack
Share this article