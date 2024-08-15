Pasternack's New Spring-Loaded Adapters Enhance SMP, SMPM and SMPS Series

"The combination of low VSWR, wide frequency range and guaranteed performance under compression makes them an essential addition to any RF engineer's toolkit," said Senior Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. Post this

The new adapters eliminate gaps between the adapter and receptacle, optimizing RF performance and accommodating tolerance variations within PCBs. By eliminating gaps, they provide a stable and reliable connection. They achieve superior RF performance, ensuring optimal signal integrity and efficiency.

"These spring-loaded adapters meet the high demands of modern RF applications, providing reliable and efficient solutions for our customers," said Senior Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. "The combination of low VSWR, wide frequency range and guaranteed performance under compression makes them an essential addition to any RF engineer's toolkit."

Pasternack's new spring-loaded adapters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

