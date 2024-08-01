Pasternack's New Waveguide Fixed Attenuators Meet Needs of Millimeter-Wave Applications

"Our wide variety of waveguide sizes, attenuation levels and UG cover flanges provide the flexibility to optimize millimeter-wave designs," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. Post this

The key features of these new attenuators include waveguide sizes ranging from WR-10 to WR-28, attenuation levels from 3 dB to 30 dB, and a frequency range of up to 110 GHz. They also include UG-style cover flanges and can handle up to 5 watts of power.

"Our new waveguide fixed attenuators address the growing demand for reliable, accurate signal control in millimeter-wave systems," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "Our wide variety of waveguide sizes, attenuation levels and UG cover flanges provide the flexibility to optimize millimeter-wave designs."

Pasternack's new waveguide fixed attenuators are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

