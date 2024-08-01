Pasternack's New Waveguide Fixed Attenuators Meet Needs of Millimeter-Wave Applications

Precise Signal Control Solutions for Power Leveling, Attenuation and Testing
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of a new series of high-performance waveguide fixed attenuators designed specifically for millimeter-wave applications.
These precision attenuators offer exceptional attenuation accuracy and low VSWR across a broad frequency range. This makes them ideal for a variety of tasks in the millimeter-wave spectrum, including power leveling, signal attenuation and use with test equipment.
The key features of these new attenuators include waveguide sizes ranging from WR-10 to WR-28, attenuation levels from 3 dB to 30 dB, and a frequency range of up to 110 GHz. They also include UG-style cover flanges and can handle up to 5 watts of power.
"Our new waveguide fixed attenuators address the growing demand for reliable, accurate signal control in millimeter-wave systems," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "Our wide variety of waveguide sizes, attenuation levels and UG cover flanges provide the flexibility to optimize millimeter-wave designs."
Pasternack's new waveguide fixed attenuators are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.
About Pasternack:
A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.
