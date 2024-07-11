Pasternack's Newest High-Power RF Terminations Operate at Up to 6 GHz

"With their robust construction and superior specifications, these terminations offer our customers reliable solutions for managing high-power RF signals," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. Post this

These terminations ensure excellent VSWR performance as low as 1.25:1, which is critical for minimizing signal reflection and maximizing power transfer. The low VSWR and high power handling capability make these terminations a vital component in maintaining the integrity and efficiency of RF systems.

The high-power RF terminations come with various connector options, including 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN and N-type connectors. This delivers versatility and ease of integration to existing systems.

Each part is specified to operate efficiently at frequencies up to 6 GHz, ensuring consistent performance across a broad frequency range. Additionally, their sturdy design and high-quality construction ensure long-lasting performance in the most demanding environments.

"With their robust construction and superior specifications, these terminations offer our customers reliable solutions for managing high-power RF signals," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong.

Pasternack's new high-power RF terminations are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

