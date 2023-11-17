Pastor aims to use his mental health struggles for good with new children's book

Indianapolis-area pastor Aaron Hoover will be releasing his second book of the year on November 21, 2023. The book, titled Lord, I Worry, is a beautifully illustrated Christian children's book that helps kids navigate worry while putting their trust in God's promises. It includes a parent guide for worry and Bible references for each of the 13 common childhood worries addressed in the book.
INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indianapolis-area pastor Aaron Hoover will be releasing his second book of the year on November 21, 2023. The book, titled Lord, I Worry, is a beautifully illustrated Christian children's book that helps kids navigate worry while putting their trust in God's promises. It includes a parent guide for worry and Bible references for each of the 13 common childhood worries addressed in the book.
Lord, I Worry is a follow-up to Hoover's first book, Anxiety, Depression, and Jesus: Finding Hope in All Things, which was written for people looking for hope in the midst of suffering. The father of three wrote both books after battling his own anxiety, depression, and clinical obsessive-compulsive disorder for more than 20 years.
Hoover hopes to show kids and grown-ups alike that there's not always an easy fix when it comes to anxiety and depression, and it's possible to love Jesus and battle mental illness at the same time. He wants to help further the conversation about mental health in the Church and help people know they're not alone.
He has worked at Traders Point Christian Church for the past 9 years. Lord, I Worry will be available on Amazon for $14.99 on November 21, 2023. Anxiety, Depression, and Jesus: Finding Hope in All Things is available on Amazon for $12.95.
More information for this book can be found at LordIWorry.com and AaronHooverWrites.com
