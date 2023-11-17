Pastor aims to use his mental health struggles for good with new children's book

Hoover hopes to show kids and grown-ups alike that there's not always an easy fix when it comes to anxiety and depression, and it's possible to love Jesus and battle mental illness at the same time. Post this

Hoover hopes to show kids and grown-ups alike that there's not always an easy fix when it comes to anxiety and depression, and it's possible to love Jesus and battle mental illness at the same time. He wants to help further the conversation about mental health in the Church and help people know they're not alone.

He has worked at Traders Point Christian Church for the past 9 years. Lord, I Worry will be available on Amazon for $14.99 on November 21, 2023. Anxiety, Depression, and Jesus: Finding Hope in All Things is available on Amazon for $12.95.

More information for this book can be found at LordIWorry.com and AaronHooverWrites.com

