Pastor Creates Blueprint to Assist in Building a Relationship with God and Applying Disciplines That Lead to Success

"A New Self in 90 Days" covers five of the most essential elements of a person's life, based on Scripture: a relationship with God, building a successful marriage and family, finances and building wealth, personal growth, and human relationships. Tweet this

"Trying harder does not help if you are headed in the wrong direction," Burroughs said. "If you are to take the right road in life, you must educate yourself. 'A New Self in 90 Days' will teach you how to turn your life around."

Burroughs has written many articles about personal development, available on his website, JimmieBurroughs.com. However, he introduces new material and concepts in his book. This latest work grew out of his experience, research, personal development books, sermons and the Bible.

"A New Self in 90 Days- Transform Your Life Just One Day at a Time"

By Jimmie Dale Burroughs

ISBN: 9781664296701 (softcover); 9781664296718 (hardcover); 9781664296695 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jimmie Dale Burroughs graduated from Crichton College, Memphis, Tenn., with honors. Upon graduation, he entered the pastoral ministry. After retirement from the pastorate, and after his first wife died from cancer, he bought a motor home and, over several years, traveled while doing volunteer mission work. Presently, he has traveled to all 50 states. Jimmie and his new wife, Margaret, live in middle Tenn. To learn more, please visit jimmieburroughs.com.

