Pastor Dino Rizzo Announces Upcoming 2024 ARC Conference

Dino Rizzo, executive director at the Association of Related Churches (ARC), announces that the 2024 ARC Conference will be held on April 23-24 at Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran who serves as executive director at the Association of Related Churches (ARC), is pleased to announce the upcoming 2024 ARC Conference.

There will be four iterations of the conference this year. The iteration in the United States is scheduled for April 23-24 at Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama.

Other worldwide ARC Conferences are scheduled for May 17-18 in Dublin, Ireland; June 4-5 in Calgary, AB, Canada; and September 4-5 in South Africa.

"Our goal is for you to be refreshed and excited about the future of the local church," says Dino Rizzo.

At ARC Conferences, a collection of pastors, ministry leaders, and future church planters come together to build relationships with one another and receive resources that can help their local churches thrive.

Each day of the 2024 ARC Conference will include two Main Sessions. The first night will also include an after-party following the main session.

The ARC Women's Luncheon will be held on the second day of the conference. According to Dino Rizzo, this luncheon will focus on the amazing achievements of women in ministry and provide resources that women can use to further their mission.

The conference will also offer multiple App Sessions, which Dino Rizzo says are practical breakout sessions that cover all areas of ministry. Attendees can choose to attend two App Sessions per day. Topics to be covered at these sessions include finance, production, worship, growth track, discipleship, leadership, mental health, marriage and ministry, outreach, children's and student ministry, multi-site ministry, and much more.

"Those who attend the 2024 ARC Conference can learn so much about what it takes to not only launch a new church with ARC, but also see it through to years of success," says Dino Rizzo. "And the opportunity to meet so many people who are just like you makes the conference well worth attending all on its own."

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a cooperative of independent churches from different backgrounds, networks, and denominations that strategically resources church planters and pastors to help them reach more people with the message of Jesus.

According to Dino Rizzo, the ARC seeks to see a thriving church built in every community. The organization helps make that dream a reality by providing resources, support, and financial aid to leaders who want to start a new church.

More information about the 2024 ARC Conference can be found online at arcconference.com.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo also founded Servolution.

In addition, Dino Rizzo is the Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), where he oversees the planting of over 1,000 churches worldwide. He is also on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands and is the author of Serve Your City: How to Do It and Why It Matters.

Media Contact

Jessica Brown, Mercury News Media, +1 303-800-6186, [email protected]

SOURCE Dino Rizzo