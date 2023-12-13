Pastor Dino Rizzo Recaps Recent Outreach for Veterans Day

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran and the co-founder of Healing Place Church, recaps recent outreach that Church of the Highlands and Highlands Church held for Veterans Day.

Dino Rizzo highlighted that, for the first time, Church of the Highlands in Alabama held an outreach event on Veterans Day, November 11. The church community celebrated all veterans and their families at the Highlands College location.

The event served as a great way for Church of the Highlands and Highlands College to conduct outreach with a particular community group -- those veterans who have served the country in the most unselfish way possible.

As Dino Rizzo commented about the event on Veterans Day:

"What a true privilege to serve and honor our veterans today. Over 1,000 veterans and their families joined us today for a special ceremony and meal. We are beyond grateful for their sacrifice and service. God bless America!"

The event had such an impressive turnout, largely due to the outreach and awareness efforts that Church of the Highlands members undertook before the event. Those who knew a veteran were asked to participate by spreading the word about the event.

The goal of the event was to honor as many veterans in the local community as possible, letting them know how much their service has meant to the community at large.

Highlands College hosted more than 1,000 veterans and their families on its campus. The event honored all military service members for their courage, sacrifice, and service to the country.

One of the highlights of the event, according to Dino Rizzo, was when retired Navy Captain J. Charles "Charlie" Plumb shared his experience as a Prisoner of War. Plumb is a recipient of the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts, and the P.O.W. Medal.

Highlands College recognized him for his courage and bravery while he served America.

In addition, the college honored Daniel Williams for his impact on the veterans' community. He has done so by covering the cost of training for service dogs at Highlands College Evening tuition.

Every veteran who attended the event was given a commemorative Challenge Coin from a student or alumni of Highlands College, who also personally thanked and honored them for their service.

During a sermon that he gave at Church of the Highlands in early November, Dino Rizzo reflected on his own life and how it applies to veterans and others in need in the community. He said:

"It stuck with me that I'm going to have problems in my life, that problems are going to come into my world, that no matter what problems come into my life, God is always going to give me greater promises than the problems that I faced. And when I embrace those promises, no matter how big the problems are, I can keep walking in my purpose because God has a purpose for our life."

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a seasoned pastor with 35 years of ministry experience, co-founded Healing Place Church in 1993 with his wife, DeLynn, and served for over two decades as senior pastor. A strong believer in inspiring others to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded the organization "Servolution." He's co-founder and Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), overseeing 1000+ church plants worldwide while also serving on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

