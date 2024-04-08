Pastor Lays Out A 30-Day Process to Improve Life In New Book

"One day I woke up a 41-year-old divorced man with six kids, large marital debt and the pastor of a newly launched mission church," said Walters. "I had all the excuses to abandon ship, but where's the fun in that? Using the same concepts that I share in the book, I bounced." Post this

"One day I woke up a 41-year-old divorced man with six kids, large marital debt and the pastor of a newly launched mission church," said Walters. "I had all the excuses to abandon ship, but where's the fun in that? Using the same concepts that I share in the book, I bounced."

"The Bounce" proposes recognizing the low point in the reader's life, and then using thought process to help turn the situation around. Walters incorporates relatable situations from his own life, published research, and key Bible verses to help create memorable mantras and lessons.

Walters has worked in team building since 1990, and has observed employees and their employers struggle to maintain healthy relationships and balance in work and personal relationships. He has also watched his Rock Ministries church membership grow, while others decline, in part because of the mentoring opportunities he offers.

"My goal is that an employer would teach their team these strategies either one-on-one or in group settings," said Walters. "The result will be a better employer experience, higher retention and an expanded happier experience at work. The material is also perfect for pastors to use for mentoring and developing a willing culture in their church."

"The Bounce: 30 Days to a Happier You"

By Ronald D. Walters

ISBN: 9781664293014 (softcover); 9781664292994 (hardcover); 9781664293007 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press,Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ronald D. Walters is the founder of Rock Ministries with campuses in Stevens Point, Wisc., and Marshfield, Wisc. He is also the founder and president of Security Plus LLC, founder and managing partner of VBRNow LLC and Step It up Resources Inc, serving employers in retention and benefit planning. He is an ordained minister with over 30 years' experience. Walters and his wife, Suzanne, have ten children, ten kids and several grandchildren. They reside in central Wisc. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/848030-the-bounce-30-days-to-a-happier-you.

