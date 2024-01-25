Pastor Mark D. Boykin President of Christian Ministries International announces the launch of Radiant Life Television Network on satellite

"We will focus on bringing quality programming that will emphasize baptism in the Holy Spirit, evidenced by speaking in tongues, prophecy, healing, and deliverance. Our mission is to reach at least 1 billion people in the world and pray for them." Post this

Pastor Mark D. Boykin is the senior pastor with Church of All Nations, Boca Raton, a fellowship of the Assemblies of God.

Radiant Life Television Network has tapped Elevate By Orby TV to place its signal on satellite and can be found as channel 130 on its system. Elevate By Orby TV, which transmits out of Eutelsat 117 West A, is a satellite platform that allows family-friendly content to reach homes nationwide with free and reasonable cost programming. "Our current satellite and cable systems offer far too much violence, sex, and radical agendas that go against our Christian values. By being a part of Elevate Orby TV we are offering true family-oriented programming that will change peoples' lives. This is a far better and cheaper entertainment alternative for our families," continued Pastor Mark D. Boykin.

Radiant Life Television Network has also chosen Ortiz Media Group as its distribution partner. "We are excited to be able to distribute Radiant Life Television Network to satellite, cable, local television and different digital platforms," said Mr. Clark Ortiz of Ortiz Media Group. Ortiz Media group has over 30 years of experience in the cable and satellite industry. "Our aim is to reach those churches and ministries that will partner with us to bring enriched Christian content to homes in the United States and the world at a reasonable cost," continued Mr. Ortiz.

ABOUT

Radiant Life Television Network was established in 2023 by Christian Ministries International Fellowship Inc. under the leadership of Pastor Mark D. Boykin. Radiant Life Television: Where Miracles Happen, is dedicated to deliver enriching Christian Pentecostal programming for all ages. Our website is www.RadiantLifeTV.com

Ortiz Media Group

With over 30 years of media buying history combined with traditional and terrestrial broadcasting, Ortiz Media Group has specialized in much multi-brand marketing, advertising, and distribution. Our website is www.OrtizMediaGroup.com

Elevate By Orby TV

Is a satellite platform home for faith-based programming that's safe, convenient, and fun for the whole family. Our website is www.ElevateByOrby.com

Media Contact

Martin Camacho, Radiant Life Television, 1 (817) 209-9184, [email protected], www.RadiantLifeTV.com

SOURCE Radiant Life Television