Pastor Mike Rozell - A Passionate Follower of Jesus Reaching the World One Burger at a Time

"Every Mudman Burgers order is an insurance policy that some underprivileged child somewhere will hear the life-changing message of Jesus," says Pam Rozell. Through the work of Potters Field Ministries, kids in Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Cambodia, and Guatemala are being blessed with both physical meals and spiritual hope.

The story of Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell is one of faith, perseverance, and vision. Pam Rozell was the first in the marriage to accept Jesus and spent years faithfully praying for her husband. In time, Pastor Mike Rozell surrendered his life to Christ, and today the couple ministers side by side. Their partnership demonstrates the power of prayer and the transformation that comes when two people unite in serving the Lord.

Beyond the grills of Mudman Burgers, the impact of Potters Field Ministries stretches across continents, touching thousands of children who might never otherwise experience the love of Christ. Through the combined efforts of their restaurant and ministry, Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell are proving that even something as simple as a burger can carry eternal significance.

