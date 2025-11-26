Pastor Mike Rozell & Potters Field Ministries Present Mud Cup 2025 in Uganda

Pastor Mike Rozell, known globally for his life-changing "potter and the clay" presentation Post this

Pastor Mike Rozell, known globally for his life-changing "potter and the clay" presentation, has devoted decades to ministry work. Together with his wife, Pam Rozell—a celebrated singer-songwriter, author, and storyteller—he continues to impact the world with the message of Jesus. Through the combined efforts of Potters Field Ministries and the outreach of Mudman Burgers, Pastor Mike Rozell is literally flipping burgers and transforming lives across continents.

With two Mudman Burgers locations in Columbia Falls and Whitefish, Montana, the Rozell's have turned a simple burger shop into a global ministry engine. A portion of every sale supports Potters Field Ministries, allowing children in Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Cambodia, and Guatemala to receive food, education, discipleship, and the Gospel.

"Every Mudman Burger meal is an insurance policy that some underprivileged child somewhere will hear the life-changing message of Jesus," says Pam Rozell. That same heartbeat is fueling the vision behind the Mud Cup 2025.

Through football—a language understood by every culture in Africa—the Rozells are expanding their reach. The Mud Cup 2025 will offer athletes not only an unforgettable tournament experience, but also prayer, encouragement, worship, and meals prepared by ministry teams connected to Potters Field Ministries and Mudman Burgers.

Potters Field Ministries, led by Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell, continues to be a blessing to thousands of children worldwide. Now, with the launch of the Mud Cup 2026, the ministry is creating a new avenue to share the hope of Jesus with youth across Uganda.

For more information about Pastor Mike Rozell, Pam Rozell, Mudman Burgers, and Potters Field Ministries, visit www.pottersfield.org.

