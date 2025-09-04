Pastor Mike Rozell - The Mudman Flipping Burgers to Raise Up Passionate Followers of Jesus

Known affectionately as "The Mudman," Pastor Mike Rozell is a passionate follower of Jesus Christ whose life mission is to raise up other passionate followers of the Lord.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known affectionately as "The Mudman," Pastor Mike Rozell is a passionate follower of Jesus Christ whose life mission is to raise up other passionate followers of the Lord. A gifted potter by trade and an evangelist by calling, Pastor Mike Rozell has spent decades sharing the Gospel around the world. He and his wife, Pam Rozell, a celebrated singer-songwriter, author, and storyteller, have dedicated their lives to ministry through both Potters Field Ministries and Mudman Burgers.
With two thriving Mudman Burgers locations in Columbia Falls and Whitefish, Montana, the Rozells have created something extraordinary: a burger joint with an eternal mission. Every burger, fry, and shake sold helps fuel the global outreach of Potters Field Ministries, the couple's international ministry. According to Pam Rozell, "Every Mudman Burgers order is like an insurance policy that somewhere, an underprivileged child will hear the life-changing message of Jesus."
The impact of this vision reaches far beyond Montana. Through the efforts of Potters Field Ministries, underprivileged children in Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Cambodia, and Guatemala are receiving food, education, discipleship, and the hope of the Gospel. What begins with a meal at Mudman Burgers in Montana is transformed into a meal for a hungry child halfway around the world.
The ministry is deeply personal to both Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell. She was the first to surrender her life to Christ, praying faithfully for her husband's salvation until the day came when he also gave his heart to Jesus. Today, the two work side by side, their unique gifts complementing one another — his as a potter and visionary leader, hers as a storyteller and encourager. Together, they have shaped Potters Field Ministries into a global force for good.
At its heart, Mudman Burgers is about more than delicious food; it's about discipleship. Every bite serves a bigger purpose — raising up a generation of believers who are bold, passionate, and unashamed of the Gospel. Through the leadership of Pastor Mike Rozell and the steadfast prayers of Pam Rozell, lives continue to be transformed both locally and globally.
For more information about Pastor Mike Rozell, Pam Rozell, Mudman Burgers, or Potters Field Ministries, visit the Mudman website
