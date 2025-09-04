Pastor Mike Rozell - The Mudman Flipping Burgers to Raise Up Passionate Followers of Jesus

According to Pam Rozell, "Every Mudman Burgers order is like an insurance policy that somewhere, an underprivileged child will hear the life-changing message of Jesus." Post this

The impact of this vision reaches far beyond Montana. Through the efforts of Potters Field Ministries, underprivileged children in Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Cambodia, and Guatemala are receiving food, education, discipleship, and the hope of the Gospel. What begins with a meal at Mudman Burgers in Montana is transformed into a meal for a hungry child halfway around the world.

The ministry is deeply personal to both Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell. She was the first to surrender her life to Christ, praying faithfully for her husband's salvation until the day came when he also gave his heart to Jesus. Today, the two work side by side, their unique gifts complementing one another — his as a potter and visionary leader, hers as a storyteller and encourager. Together, they have shaped Potters Field Ministries into a global force for good.

At its heart, Mudman Burgers is about more than delicious food; it's about discipleship. Every bite serves a bigger purpose — raising up a generation of believers who are bold, passionate, and unashamed of the Gospel. Through the leadership of Pastor Mike Rozell and the steadfast prayers of Pam Rozell, lives continue to be transformed both locally and globally.

