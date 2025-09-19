Pastor Mike Rozell - The Mudman Raising Up Passionate Followers of Jesus

Known across the world as "The Mudman," Pastor Mike Rozell is a passionate follower of Jesus Christ
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known across the world as "The Mudman," Pastor Mike Rozell is a passionate follower of Jesus Christ with a life mission of raising up other passionate disciples. A skilled potter and dynamic preacher, Pastor Mike Rozell has spent decades shaping clay as an illustration of how God shapes lives. Together with his wife, Pam Rozell, a gifted singer-songwriter, author, and storyteller, he has dedicated his life to spreading the Gospel through Potters Field Ministries and the unique outreach of Mudman Burgers.
In Montana, the two Mudman Burgers locations in Columbia Falls and Whitefish serve more than just delicious burgers, fries, and shakes. They serve hope. Under the leadership of Pastor Mike Rozell, these restaurants channel a portion of their profits into Potters Field Ministries, fueling programs that reach underprivileged children worldwide. Every meal purchased at Mudman Burgers becomes, in the words of Pam Rozell, "an insurance policy that some child, somewhere, will hear the life-changing message of Jesus."
The reach of this mission extends across continents. Through Potters Field Ministries, children in Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Cambodia, and Guatemala are fed, educated, and discipled. What begins at a table in Montana ends at a table across the globe, bringing both physical nourishment and the eternal hope of the Gospel.
The story of Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell is itself a testimony of faith and perseverance. Pam Rozell was the first to come to Jesus, faithfully praying for her husband's salvation until he also surrendered his life to Christ. Today, their unified ministry is reaching thousands, blending his vision as a potter and preacher with her gifts in music and storytelling. Together, they have made Mudman Burgers not only a local favorite but also a global ministry tool.
At its core, Mudman Burgers is about discipleship. Every burger flipped is part of a much larger mission: to raise up believers who are bold, passionate, and equipped to share the Gospel. Under the guidance of Pastor Mike Rozell and the faith-filled prayers of Pam Rozell, Potters Field Ministries continues to change lives both locally and globally.
For more information about Pastor Mike Rozell, Pam Rozell, Mudman Burgers, and Potters Field Ministries, Visit www.PastorMikeRozell.org
