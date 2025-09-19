Pastor Mike Rozell - The Mudman Raising Up Passionate Followers of Jesus

Under the guidance of Pastor Mike Rozell and the faith-filled prayers of Pam Rozell, Potters Field Ministries continues to change lives both locally and globally. Post this

The reach of this mission extends across continents. Through Potters Field Ministries, children in Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Cambodia, and Guatemala are fed, educated, and discipled. What begins at a table in Montana ends at a table across the globe, bringing both physical nourishment and the eternal hope of the Gospel.

The story of Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell is itself a testimony of faith and perseverance. Pam Rozell was the first to come to Jesus, faithfully praying for her husband's salvation until he also surrendered his life to Christ. Today, their unified ministry is reaching thousands, blending his vision as a potter and preacher with her gifts in music and storytelling. Together, they have made Mudman Burgers not only a local favorite but also a global ministry tool.

At its core, Mudman Burgers is about discipleship. Every burger flipped is part of a much larger mission: to raise up believers who are bold, passionate, and equipped to share the Gospel. Under the guidance of Pastor Mike Rozell and the faith-filled prayers of Pam Rozell, Potters Field Ministries continues to change lives both locally and globally.

For more information about Pastor Mike Rozell, Pam Rozell, Mudman Burgers, and Potters Field Ministries, Visit www.PastorMikeRozell.org

