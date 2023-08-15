Pastor Shares Comparative Analysis of the Teachings of The New Testament and The Jehovah's Witnesses

Rev. Switzer D. Holly offers tools to readers to identify what he describes as "false teachings"

LINDEN, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While recovering at home from surgery, Reverend Switzer D. Holly was visited by three Jehovah's Witnesses. Unsettled by their description of Jesus as a thief, he set forth writing his new book, "New Testament Teaching vs. The Jehovah's Witnesses' Teachings: Dogmatic Powerful Tool vs. The Jehovah's Witnesses," to share his views on their teachings.

Holly offers readers a comprehensive appraisal of the main aspects of the teaching of the New Testament and the Jehovah's Witnesses' teachings, concentrating on the doctrines of the main topics of Christianity and Jesus Christ as the exclusive means of salvation to eternal life.

"It is important that you understand the flaws in the teaching of the Jehovah's Witnesses," Holly said. "It will help you understand and detect all subsequent teachings of other sects and cults."

This edition contains a concise analysis of the worldview of comparative doctrines of the six main religions of the world. Holly combines numerous quotes from primary sources that focus on the teaching of the Bible, especially the New Testament and God's salvation pan for humankind.

"If someone comes to you with something new, rather than what the Bible teaches," Holly said, "he is a false prophet and a false teacher."

Holly's ultimate goal is to arm readers with a powerful spiritual weapon to defend themselves, as well as tools to identify false teachings.

By Rev. Switzer D. Holly, M.Div MA Ed.

ISBN: 9781663243201 (softcover); 9781663243218 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Rev. Switzer D. Holly is the Senior Pastor of The Holy Cornerstone Ministries Inc., Philadelphia Christian Gospel Church and of Église De Dieu De La Grande Famille. He is a Bible Theologian, well-versed in the New Testament Teachings and has done extensive research on the teachings of the Jehovah's Witnesses. In addition to preaching and writing, he is also a French and Spanish teacher. To learn more, please visit http://www.holycornerstone.net.

