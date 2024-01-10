Pastor Shares the Theological and Spiritual Impacts of Sleep

Marc Webb explains how Christians can place their trust in the Lord, even when resting

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When he was in middle school, pastor and author Marc Webb struggled with excessive fatigue. By the time he reached high school he was spending about 15 hours a day in bed. As an adult, he reflected on the impact sleep had on his life and began to ponder if there was any guidance to be found in the Bible about how sleep relates to the worship of Christ. In "A Theology of Sleep: Trusting in the Lord When You Are Most Vulnerable," Webb shares his findings with readers.

In "A Theology of Sleep," Webb examines 25 different stories from the Bible, in order to help readers understand the lasting significance of sleep. He explains how the continual need for rest profoundly reveals who God is, who we are as people, and why readers' trust should always be in the Lord alone.

"Sleep is an inherent part of who we are as humans; something we all need regardless of our age or background," Webb said. "It is vital for our bodies, health, and longevity. But sleep is so much more than just a physical benefit or part of our daily routine. Our nightly rest also carries immense ramifications for our spiritual lives."

Through his years of research, Webb noticed the lack of readily available information on Christian sleep and decided to share his research to help fill the gap. He concludes that sleep is not an incidental detail in scripture, and shares how the Bible ties sleep to multiple individuals, significant biblical events, key conversations, spiritual truths, and overarching periods in time and history.

"The Lord has allowed me to see how our sleep is not just an action that we do every night, like clockwork," Webb said. "Sleep is a vital element within God's creation and plan for humanity, as it's one of the avenues by which he teaches, matures, and sanctifies our very lives."

"A Theology of Sleep: Trusting in the Lord When You Are Most Vulnerable"

By Marc Webb

ISBN: 9798385008629 (softcover); 9798385008636 (hardcover); 9798385008643 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Marc Webb, D.Min., is the Senior Pastor of Victory Baptist Church, where he has served since 2012. He received both his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He currently resides in Shelbyville, Ky. with his family.

