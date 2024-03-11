Pastor Turns Early Life Experience Into Analogy For Spiritual Warfare

Book hopes to educate readers how to defeat the demonic forces attacking Christians
TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Pastor Billy E. Chatman Jr. was 13 years old, he contracted a sexually transmitted disease, and the experience had a huge impact on his life. Many years later, after going into ministry, he realized that contracting an STD is similar to what happens when people come into contact with demonic spirits but, instead of it coming from a physical relationship, it is all spiritual.
In "Beware of Ancient STD's: Spiritually Transmitted Demons" Pastor Chatman educates readers about ancient spirits found in the Bible that may still be tormenting humanity in the 21st century. He also shares tips on how to close demonic portals that he says many don't even realize are open.
"This book is about learning how to keep the enemy from gaining access to your soul," said Chatman. "Many believers as well as unbelievers have opened themselves up to demonic activity and has allowed Satan and his demonic forces to penetrate their souls."
Pastor Chatman preached his first message at age 16. At age 20 he became the youth pastor at a local church and has now been in the ministry for over 30 years. He was also appointed to the position of Tri-State Youth President of the Pentecostal Churches of the Apostolic Faith International in 2008. In 2013, Chatman founded his own church, the Tampa Revival Center. He and his wife created the Natural Bourne Leaders Academy which is a nonprofit mentoring program for at risk youth.
"The topic of deliverance from demonic spirits is a complex and often controversial one," said Chatman. "Through the exploration of personal testimonies and scriptural references, it becomes clear that the reality of demonic oppression is a very real and pressing concern. Go with me on a journey of spiritual warfare and defeating the demonic forces that are attacking you and your families."
"Beware of Ancient STD's: Spiritually Transmitted Demons"
By Billy E. Chatman Jr.
ISBN: 9781663257536 (softcover); 9781663257529 (electronic)
Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Pastor Billy E. Chatman Jr. is a highly respected religious leader, community advocate, and inspirational speaker. He retired from the Louisville Fire & Rescue as a Captain after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, which he thanks God for healing him completely from. He has served on the Tampa Police Department since 2018. He currently resides in Tampa with his wife and two children.
To learn more, please visit http://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/854457-beware-of-ancient-stds.
