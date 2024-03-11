Pastor Turns Early Life Experience Into Analogy For Spiritual Warfare

"This book is about learning how to keep the enemy from gaining access to your soul," said Chatman. "Many believers as well as unbelievers have opened themselves up to demonic activity and has allowed Satan and his demonic forces to penetrate their souls." Post this

"This book is about learning how to keep the enemy from gaining access to your soul," said Chatman. "Many believers as well as unbelievers have opened themselves up to demonic activity and has allowed Satan and his demonic forces to penetrate their souls."

Pastor Chatman preached his first message at age 16. At age 20 he became the youth pastor at a local church and has now been in the ministry for over 30 years. He was also appointed to the position of Tri-State Youth President of the Pentecostal Churches of the Apostolic Faith International in 2008. In 2013, Chatman founded his own church, the Tampa Revival Center. He and his wife created the Natural Bourne Leaders Academy which is a nonprofit mentoring program for at risk youth.

"The topic of deliverance from demonic spirits is a complex and often controversial one," said Chatman. "Through the exploration of personal testimonies and scriptural references, it becomes clear that the reality of demonic oppression is a very real and pressing concern. Go with me on a journey of spiritual warfare and defeating the demonic forces that are attacking you and your families."

"Beware of Ancient STD's: Spiritually Transmitted Demons"

By Billy E. Chatman Jr.

ISBN: 9781663257536 (softcover); 9781663257529 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Pastor Billy E. Chatman Jr. is a highly respected religious leader, community advocate, and inspirational speaker. He retired from the Louisville Fire & Rescue as a Captain after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, which he thanks God for healing him completely from. He has served on the Tampa Police Department since 2018. He currently resides in Tampa with his wife and two children.

