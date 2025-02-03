Pastor's Wife Encourages Women to Accomplish Goals While Finding the Strength and Beauty to Face Life's Challenges

"I wanted to allow women to tell their story to inspire others. Teaching and counseling women as a pastor's wife for 48 years hold a special place in my heart for women of all walks of life. My desire is that women know their worth and value." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Maples said, "I wanted to allow women to tell their story to inspire others. Teaching and counseling women as a pastor's wife for 48 years hold a special place in my heart for women of all walks of life. My desire is that women know their worth and value. What better way than pastors' wives sharing their trials, challenges, and survivals in life before and during marriage as a tool for other women. May this book motivate and encourage women to accomplish their goals in life."

Luphelia Maples resides in Memphis, Tennessee. She holds an Associate's degree in Child Care and is a retired administrator of the Apostolic Deliverance Temple (ADT) Child Development Academy after 27 years of serving the community. She has been married for 61 years to the Apostle Perry Maples, pastor of the Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church, headquartered in Memphis with satellite churches across the world. Maples authored the church missionary handbook and the usher's handbook. She is the proud mother of two children, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Maples loves fellowship with her family, giving joy to others, reading and cooking. She also enjoys admiring God's creations, particularly birds, and visiting the zoo.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Ladies Today: Unveiling Yesterday's Tomorrow is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Luphelia Maples, Salem Author Services, (901) 500-7542, [email protected]

SOURCE Salem Author Services