Pat Cash Raises the Bar on AusBiz TV Show Australia - Proving He is Not Only a Pro Tennis Player But is a Man On a Mission, With a Bag of Knowledge

Cash is driven by the need to create a vast platform across the world to help people suffering illness by use of his health products. And he has been to hell and back with his own personal injuries that have forced him to make the transition into creating the first of many products to come in his health range.

On AusBiz he shared how he has just had his seventh knee injury, and about the wear and tear he has put his body through from more than 40 years competing at the highest level.

Cash like most athletes has always had access to the latest advances in sports medicine, and the most effective products to aid recovery, and one compound that has helped him more than any other is CBD.

As he explained:

"For an athlete with lots of injuries, lots of anxiety, and who struggled to sleep, what's going to work? CBD oil ticked every box for me. It's something that has really worked for me."

"I came across CBD while looking for something natural to help me sleep, and as an alternative to painkillers. We are seeing athletes lining up for this. Athletes are telling us, they don't want to take pills, they don't want sleeping pills anymore. So, we wanted to create a product with anti-inflammatory properties, and with zero THC.

If athletes have access to the best medicinal products in the world and at strengths that give real results, then why not everybody else? And it's his own personal experiences with CBD that have lead Cash to want to share these same benefits with as many people around the world as possible, and at a price that everybody can afford.

Hemp has already been used for thousands of years for a variety of conditions and has amazing medicinal properties.

Cash explained how there is a huge need for medicinal cannabis, and doctors are finally realizing it is natural and that cannabis is not a dirty word anymore. There's also been a massive boom in cannabis prescriptions in Australia and many other countries.

"The anxiety levels that people experience is going through the roof, especially after the pandemic, in young people and older people too—and they need help."

Cash is a man on a mission and he has set his sights on becoming the global spokesman for the CBD and medical cannabis industry.

"I would like to make CBD more readily available for pain relief, anxiety, and all the things it's great for. This is why I set up this health company. We need to lobby the Australian government and other countries too, to make it more readily available to those who need it."

In a world governed by regulations Cash has got his work cut out for him, but there is no doubt when watching the AusBiz interview that Cash has got exactly what it takes. Born a champion to create champions.

It's obvious that Cash has a new vocation in his life to create the benchmark within the industry and to become a spokesman for the people.

If it's simply about time with regards to conquering, then time I believe is all Cash needs.

