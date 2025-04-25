Pat Fire Joins Precision Tune Auto Care of the Carolinas as Chief Operating Officer Amid Rapid Expansion

Pat Fire brings the rare combination of deep operational know-how from running large automotive groups, paired with top-tier marketing and data strategy. Post this

"We are scaling a serious operation focused on creating a great customer experience by developing our teams and improving our processes" said Chad Bechtel, Franchisee of Precision Tune Auto Care. "Pat Fire brings the rare combination of deep operational know-how from running large automotive groups, paired with top-tier marketing and data strategy. He's exactly the leader we need to take this to the next level."

Fire's career spans executive leadership roles across the retail automotive and aftermarket service sectors, where he consistently drove revenue growth, built high-performing teams, and implemented innovative digital and customer retention strategies. In his new role, Fire will oversee all day-to-day operations, including team development, vendor relationships, performance management, and execution of the company's growth roadmap.

"I'm excited to join a team that's not just expanding, but building something truly scalable," said Pat Fire. "The foundation here is strong — now it's about executing with precision, leveraging data to drive smarter decisions, and delivering a consistent, outstanding experience at every touch point."

The group's roadmap includes expansion through both acquisition and new store development, with Fire expected to be instrumental in standardizing operations and enhancing profitability across the network.

Media Contact

Chad Bechtel, Precision Tune Auto Care, 1 803-636-2489, [email protected], https://www.precisiontune.com/

SOURCE Precision Tune Auto Care