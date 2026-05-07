PAT Ingredients holds U.S. inventory of Oregon Tilth-certified organic gum acacia as Sudan supply pressure continues

PAT Ingredients, a specialty ingredient supplier based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, holds U.S.-based inventory of Oregon Tilth-certified organic gum acacia at warehouses in New Jersey, Illinois, and New Hampshire. Material is spray-dried in Germany by Willy Benecke GmbH. Available to formulators working through ongoing Sudan supply pressure.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spray-dried in Germany, stocked in New Jersey, Illinois, and New Hampshire, certified organic. Available now to food, beverage, and supplement formulators.
PAT Ingredients today announced it holds U.S.-based inventory of certified organic gum acacia, available for immediate shipment to formulators working through the supply pressure that has affected the global gum arabic market since the start of the Sudan conflict in 2023.
Sudan has historically supplied between 70 and 80 percent of the world's gum acacia, harvested from Acacia senegal and Acacia seyal trees in the Sahel. The April 2023 outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces disrupted harvesting, transportation, and export. The disruption has continued for three years, and pricing on benchmark grades has risen as much as 70 percent since 2024. In March 2025, Bloomberg reported on the role of the conflict in the global supply of an ingredient used in soft drinks, candy, and pharmaceutical coatings.
PAT Ingredients sources from Willy Benecke GmbH, a German company headquartered in Hamburg with more than 70 years of direct-origin relationships across the Sahel. Willy Benecke operates its own spray-drying facility with 4 million kilograms of annual capacity. PAT holds U.S. inventory at warehouses in New Jersey, Illinois, and New Hampshire. Lead times from order to shipment are typically one business day for stocked grades.
The organic line is certified by Oregon Tilth under the USDA National Organic Program. Oregon Tilth is one of the more rigorous NOP certifiers and is widely accepted by natural-channel buyers and co-packers. PAT carries certified organic grades in spray-dried powder and agglomerated forms.
"Our customers don't have time for a sourcing crisis," said Leo Coyle, Vice President of PAT Ingredients. "We've built the supply chain around German processing, multi-origin Sahel sourcing, and U.S. inventory so they don't have to manage it themselves. The organic certification is there for the brands that need it."
Formulators evaluating gum acacia supply or building organic-certified products can request samples and the full documentation package at patingredients.com/contact, including FSSC 22000, allergen, gluten, non-GMO, NOP organic certification, and lot-of-goods statements.
About PAT Ingredients
PAT Ingredients is the food and beverage division of P.A.T. Products, Inc., a specialty ingredient company in business since 1974. The company supplies gum acacia, spray-dried oil powders (including coconut MCT and high-oleic sunflower), and a curated line of functional food ingredients to formulators in the food, beverage, dietary supplement, and natural products markets. PAT is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and is certified organic by Oregon Tilth under the USDA NOP. More information at patingredients.com.
Media Contact
Leo Coyle
Vice President, PAT Ingredients
[email protected]
1-800-924-1581
patingredients.com
Media Contact
Leo Coyle, PAT Ingredients, 1 8009241581, [email protected] , https://www.patingredients.com
SOURCE PAT Ingredients
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