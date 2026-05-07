PAT Ingredients holds U.S. inventory of Oregon Tilth-certified organic gum acacia as Sudan supply pressure continues

Our customers don't have time for a sourcing crisis. Post this

Sudan has historically supplied between 70 and 80 percent of the world's gum acacia, harvested from Acacia senegal and Acacia seyal trees in the Sahel. The April 2023 outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces disrupted harvesting, transportation, and export. The disruption has continued for three years, and pricing on benchmark grades has risen as much as 70 percent since 2024. In March 2025, Bloomberg reported on the role of the conflict in the global supply of an ingredient used in soft drinks, candy, and pharmaceutical coatings.

PAT Ingredients sources from Willy Benecke GmbH, a German company headquartered in Hamburg with more than 70 years of direct-origin relationships across the Sahel. Willy Benecke operates its own spray-drying facility with 4 million kilograms of annual capacity. PAT holds U.S. inventory at warehouses in New Jersey, Illinois, and New Hampshire. Lead times from order to shipment are typically one business day for stocked grades.

The organic line is certified by Oregon Tilth under the USDA National Organic Program. Oregon Tilth is one of the more rigorous NOP certifiers and is widely accepted by natural-channel buyers and co-packers. PAT carries certified organic grades in spray-dried powder and agglomerated forms.

"Our customers don't have time for a sourcing crisis," said Leo Coyle, Vice President of PAT Ingredients. "We've built the supply chain around German processing, multi-origin Sahel sourcing, and U.S. inventory so they don't have to manage it themselves. The organic certification is there for the brands that need it."

Formulators evaluating gum acacia supply or building organic-certified products can request samples and the full documentation package at patingredients.com/contact, including FSSC 22000, allergen, gluten, non-GMO, NOP organic certification, and lot-of-goods statements.

About PAT Ingredients

PAT Ingredients is the food and beverage division of P.A.T. Products, Inc., a specialty ingredient company in business since 1974. The company supplies gum acacia, spray-dried oil powders (including coconut MCT and high-oleic sunflower), and a curated line of functional food ingredients to formulators in the food, beverage, dietary supplement, and natural products markets. PAT is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and is certified organic by Oregon Tilth under the USDA NOP. More information at patingredients.com.

Media Contact

Leo Coyle

Vice President, PAT Ingredients

[email protected]

1-800-924-1581

patingredients.com

Media Contact

Leo Coyle, PAT Ingredients, 1 8009241581, [email protected] , https://www.patingredients.com

SOURCE PAT Ingredients