Patagonia Winery, Otronia, Nominated For 'New World Winery of the Year' by Wine Enthusiast

"It is a great honor for our family that Otronia has been nominated for Best New World Winery. This nomination acknowledges those ambitious projects that push boundaries and expand the horizons of the wine world," said Alejandro P. Bulgheroni, board director and founder.

Located at the 45'33 parallel in Sarmiento (Chubut Province), Otronia is the last southern frontier to grow vines. The terroir down there differs significantly from Mendoza. The soils are of lacustrine origin with clays, fluvial and alluvial rocks with permanent winds, dry climate and cold temperatures compensated by a great intensity of sunlight.

Since the inception of Otronia, their mission as a project has been driven by the spirit of following two fundamental principles: precision viticulture and agroecology, respecting the ecosystem and enhancing the profile of their wines through the natural strength of the vineyards. This philosophy converges with science and the meticulous application of technology to each of their vineyards under the concept of parcelization and micro-terroir, respecting every portion of the soil, its heterogeneity, and diversity. In doing so, Otronia reflects the terroir of Sarmiento in every bottle.

Otronia is a very special place where wines achieve a unique character thanks to the intense cold that forges their complexity, freshness, and natural acidity. The extreme climate, intense solar radiation, and strong winds present a significant challenge, requiring the vineyard to be naturally conditioned through the planting of thousands of trees and the installation of sprinklers to protect the vines and combat frost using the igloo effect.

"Being nominated among so many wineries results from many years of work in a place with unique conditions, on the frontier of what is possible. It is a recognition of innovation, of expanding viticulture to extreme locations, of the quality of wines from a unique terroir, and especially of the climatic conditions in Sarmiento," added Winemaker Juan Pablo Murgia.

As with every edition, the American publication Wine Enthusiast recognizes and rewards outstanding contributions to the world of wine through 13 categories and various special recognitions. Due to its prestige, history, and the influence of its expert panel, these awards are considered among the most important in the global wine industry.

About Otronia

Bodega Otronia, a member of Alejandro Bulgheroni Family Vineyards, is located in the south-central part of Chubut Province, on the shores of Lake Musters—called "Otrón" by the area's ancient inhabitants—50 km from Santa Cruz Province. The winery has 52 hectares of organic vineyards at latitude 45º33'00''S, with varieties such as Pinot Noir, Merlot, Chardonnay, Malbec, Gewürztraminer, Riesling, Torrontés, Pinot Gris, and Sauvignon Blanc. It is one of the southernmost vineyards in South America and the world, producing high-quality wines.

