Patched Reality Open Sources Core Metaverse Development Tools Ahead of First Annual Open Metaverse Hackathon

Manifolder: A web-based tool for exploring and visualizing hierarchical MSF map data in interactive 2D and 3D views.

ManifolderMCP: A Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that enables AI coding assistants like Claude to create and edit objects in MSF scenes using natural language.

ManifolderClient: A shared client library for connecting to MSF fabric servers, compatible with both browser and Node.js environments.

"Open worlds can't be built with closed tools. We're open-sourcing Manifolder and ManifolderMCP because we want the open metaverse to be something developers can inspect, extend, and carry forward rather than something you need permission to build on," said Patrick O'Shaughnessey, CEO of Patched Reality. "Releasing these ahead of next weekend's Open Metaverse Hackathon is an invitation to the community: use these building blocks to create new tools, new places, and AI-native workflows for spatial content, and show what interoperability looks like when it's the default."

The release is designed to lower the barrier to entry for developers building on the Open Metaverse platform. The ManifolderMCP server, in particular, represents a novel approach to spatial scene editing, allowing developers to populate and manipulate metaverse environments through conversational AI rather than manual tooling.

The First Annual Open Metaverse Hackathon, hosted by RP1 and sponsored by the Khronos Group and the Metaverse Standards Forum, among others, challenges participants to build new tools, places, and AI experiences for the open metaverse. Manifolder is listed as an official resource for hackathon participants. The event runs March 7–8 at Frontier Tower, 995 Market Street, San Francisco, with remote participation also available.

"The metaverse should work the way the web works: open, interoperable, and accessible through a browser-like layer that connects people to services built and hosted by anyone," said Sean Mann, CEO of RP1. "No single company will own the infrastructure of the metaverse. It must be open. That's exactly what we're pushing forward with the Metaverse Standards Forum at the hackathon. Patched Reality open-sourcing Manifolder and ManifolderMCP ahead of the event is the kind of practical contribution that accelerates real interoperability: shared building blocks developers can inspect, extend, and remix into tools, places, and AI experiences that can travel across platforms. We're excited to see what the community builds when the default is openness, not lock-in."

All three repositories are available now at github.com/PatchedReality. Documentation for the Metaverse Spatial Fabric architecture is available at omb.wiki.

About Patched Reality, Inc.

Patched Reality is a Chicago-based AR, VR, and spatial computing studio founded in 2009. The company has delivered immersive experiences for clients such as IKE and Docomo, and has shipped applications across mobile AR, Apple Vision Pro, Meta, and WebXR platforms. Learn more at patchedreality.com.

