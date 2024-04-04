Patel Named Director of Digital Operations as BrandCottage Continues Rapid Growth

Ushma Patel has rejoined BrandCottage as Director of Digital Operations. BrandCottage is a paid media company helping marketers navigate a complex paid media advertising ecosystem and invest in strategies that drive measurable growth. Patel's new position is a response to the company's rapid growth in clients.

ATLANTA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ushma Patel has rejoined BrandCottage as Director of Digital Operations. Patel, who was formerly at the agency from 2014-2017, brings 20-plus years of media experience to the company as it continues to expand its operations in digital media and performance marketing.

"Ushma's extensive experience in harnessing digital media for brands on both the agency and client-side brings immense value to BrandCottage clients," said company CEO Patricia Wilson. "Over the past several years, BrandCottage has experienced rapid year-over-year double-digit growth and continues to invest in digital capabilities, specifically in performance media. The pressure on marketers to deliver actionable, robust analytics and insights that inform media planning and buying has accelerated at a rapid pace and we continue to meet that demand."

Patel said, "I'm excited about rejoining BrandCottage during this pivotal time in its growth. The agency's client roster is diverse and impressive with an exceptional team. I look forward to working together with BrandCottage leadership to build on their success with clients and to contribute to continued growth."

BrandCottage, a media agency founded in 2005, offers mid-market brands highly effective and flexible digital media solutions, which enable brand growth and high return on media investments. The company's focus is on helping marketers navigate a complex paid media advertising ecosystem and invest in strategies that drive measurable growth.

The company covers the full paid media spectrum: digital media, cross- platform, paid social media and traditional media.

Patel has two-plus decades of professional experience, working in a variety of industries, including consumer-packaged goods, retail, government, financial services, telecommunications, automotive, and travel and hospitality. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Strategic Communications from the University of Kentucky.

