Patel Orthopedics in Beverly Hills Advances Whole-Patient Orthopedic Care With Integrated Surgical, Regenerative, and Recovery Solutions

"Orthopedic medicine has historically focused on fixing what's broken. The deeper opportunity is helping patients return to the lives they want, by treating the injury, supporting strength, mobility, and the recovery process as a whole. That's the model we've built here." Post this

"Orthopedic medicine has historically focused on fixing what's broken," said Dr. Rajan M. Patel, MD, founder of Patel Orthopedics. "The deeper opportunity is helping patients return to the lives they want, by treating the injury, supporting strength, mobility, and the recovery process as a whole. That's the model we've built here."

In practice, that means a treatment plan at Patel Orthopedics may draw on several modalities at once. Surgical needs are addressed through minimally invasive arthroscopic techniques and robotic-assisted joint replacement, including Mako robotic-assisted knee replacement. Where surgery is not the right path, or where it benefits from biological support, regenerative therapies such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell treatments help reduce inflammation and support healing. Recovery technologies, including Emsculpt NEO for neuromuscular conditioning and muscle strength, and Exomind for cognitive and emotional support during the recovery process, round out a model designed to address physical performance and mental resilience together.

Dr. Patel brings more than two decades of experience in complex hip and knee surgery, with training at Weill Cornell Medical College and the University of Pennsylvania, and was among the first surgeons in Beverly Hills to adopt robotic-assisted joint replacement and advanced orthobiologic therapies. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA), and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS).

Patient demand for comprehensive treatment options continues to grow, particularly among active adults and athletes seeking care that supports recovery, performance, and long-term joint health rather than symptom relief alone. Patel Orthopedics is positioned at that intersection, offering surgical and non-surgical pathways under one roof and adapting each plan to the patient's anatomy, activity level, and goals.

For more information, to explore services, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.patelorthopedics.com or call the practice directly at (310) 954-9280.

Media Contact

Dr. Rajan M. Patel, Medstar Media, 1 (310) 954-9280, [email protected], https://www.patelorthopedics.com

SOURCE Patel Orthopedics