Patent Attorney with Background in Chemical Research Joins Panitch Schwarze

"We are excited to welcome Fang to our patent team. As a researcher, she understands the importance of safeguarding intellectual property, and as a patent attorney, she is well-equipped to protect our clients' valuable work. We look forward to working with her to benefit our clients."

Liu's legal practice ranges from U.S. and foreign patent preparation and prosecution to patentability, validity, and non-infringement opinions in a wide variety of matters pertaining to organic/inorganic chemical arts. Well-versed in the nuances of research, she leverages her expansive knowledge of the scientific landscape to advise clients in the areas of pharmaceutical chemistry, polymer chemistry, petroleum chemistry, nanotechnology, photographic and lithographic chemistry, material chemistry, agricultural chemistry, food additives, and coating compositions.

"Panitch Schwarze's team of patent attorneys is extremely skilled at helping clients navigate the complexities of patent law, and I look forward to adding my experience in chemical research to their knowledge base," said Liu. "Protecting intellectual property is key to successful research, and I am dedicated to securing the best possible outcomes for clients through the patent process."

Liu brings with her valuable experience from both large and small firm practice. Before joining Panitch Schwarze, Liu was a patent attorney at a large general practice law firm, and prior to that, she prosecuted patents at a large intellectual property boutique in Washington, D.C. Prior to her legal career, Liu worked for more than 10 years as a research associate and teaching assistant at several U.S. universities.

A published author, Liu has contributed to several articles and books on chemistry-related topics. While pursuing her Ph.D. in organic chemistry at Purdue University, she studied under Professor Ei-ichi Negishi, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2010. Liu's postdoctoral adviser, Professor Marye Anne Fox, was a recipient of the National Medal of Science, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on scientists, engineers and inventors.

Liu received her J.D. with honors from the University of Akron School of Law, and she earned master's degrees in organic chemistry from West Virginia University and Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. She received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Nankai University.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

SOURCE Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP