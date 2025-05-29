Patent-pending method tackles traders' top challenge--consistent execution--by uniting evidence-based mental performance training with rules-driven price action analysis

ChartPros just filed a patent for its NeuroTrading Method™, a breakthrough system that blends mental-performance drills with rules-based price‐action analysis to solve traders' biggest hurdle—consistent execution. Discover how this innovative approach can transform a trader's challenges into confident, repeatable, and consistent outcomes.

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChartPros has filed U.S. Patent Application 63/808,216 for its NeuroTrading Method™, an innovative trader-education system that blends quantitative price-action techniques with proven mental-performance conditioning to help retail and professional traders execute with unwavering consistency.

"After three decades in the markets and impacting over 25,000 traders, I know strategy alone is not enough. Consistency depends on how you manage your mind under pressure. The NeuroTrading Method finally gives traders a repeatable process for both," said Tom Winterstein, ChartPros founder, certified Mental Performance Coach, and 30-year industry veteran.

How the NeuroTrading Method Drives Consistency

Psychological readiness metrics are logged alongside P&L, capturing focus, stress, and confidence before every session.

Adaptive feedback loop personalizes mental drills and technical checklists to raise win-rate consistency over time.

Integrated scorecard provides a single dashboard for readiness indicators, rule compliance, and trade outcomes.

A recent boot-camp attendee wrote on Trustpilot:

"The hands-on approach and live market application were transformative. I left with a clear, disciplined process I can follow every day." — Marlon Walters, U.S. retail trader

About ChartPros

ChartPros is a U.S. trading-education company specializing in price-action analysis and mental-performance coaching for traders of stocks, options, futures, Forex, commodities, and crypto. The firm operates the highly rated ChartPros Trade Room and has published more than 500 "Chart of the Day" insights since 2023.

Trademarks: ChartPros™, NeuroTrader™, NeuroTrading Method™, NeuroTrader Bootcamp™. All rights reserved. USPTO Patent Application 63/808,216.

