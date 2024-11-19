Patented Serotonin Stimulant and Targeted Eating Weight Loss Results Published from 'Real World' Study

Recent Progress in Nutrition has published a user study revealing a patented serotonin stimulant for weight loss, offering a promising, non-injectable alternative to GLP-1 agonists using safe, natural ingredients. This innovative approach provides new strategies to combat obesity without the chronic drug-related side effects of existing treatments.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greensboro, NC: A user study published in Recent Progress in Nutrition has examined a patented serotonin stimulant for weight loss. This oral, non-injectable approach promises an additional strategy to combat the global obesity epidemic. In contrast to GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide receptor agonists), compelling early results were achieved using a proprietary blend of safe, natural ingredients when combined with circadian nutrition.

Initially trademarked as Lactova™, the patented compound (Nos. 11,771,125 and 11,813,363) could offer an alternative to GLP-1 agonists, without chronic, costly, drug-induced appetite suppression. This approach could thus offer not only an alternative, but also an effective transition or "exit ramp" after GLP-1 weight loss therapy.

For further details, the study is online at https://www.lidsen.com/journals/rpn/rpn-04-04-018 as well as, AT Research Partners (atresearchpartners.com). The inventors are seeking manufacturing partners, co-developers, and/or investors to expand on this user study and scale up toward full commercialization.

For more information, please visit: www.Lactova.com and www.ATResearchPartners.com

About A.T. Research Partners

A.T. Research Partners is dedicated to the development of intellectual property. Visit www.atresearchpartners.com to learn more about their expertise, achievements, and intellectual property portfolio.

Lactova™ is a trademark of A.T. Research Partners and has been awarded a U.S. patent and continuation-in-part (No. 11,771,125and 11,813,363) entitled, "Concentrated Nutritional or Supplemental Compound for Intestinal, Gut-Brain Axis and Neurobiological Homeostasis through Calibrated Absorption Including Neurotransmitter or Any Equilibrating Compound Release to Treat or Mitigate Disease and Co-morbidities." A.T. Research Partners has also recently filed a third weight-loss invention (No. 18/920,451; Filed Oct. 18, 2024) in this space.

Publication Title: "A Natural Serotonin Stimulant for Appetite Suppression and Targeted Eating as an Alternative to Conventional Obesity Treatments"

Journal: Recent Progress in Nutrition

Authors: Dellinger & Hughes, et al.

Publication Date: November 13, 2024 (DOI: 10.21926/rpn.2404018)

