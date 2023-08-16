Patented Technology Creates Receptacle that Defeats Porch Pirates

"This patent portfolio gives any manufacturer of mailboxes the opportunity to leapfrog the technology of all of its competitors," observes Alec Schibanoff, vice president of IPOfferings LLC Tweet this

These patents create a receptacle that a homeowner puts on the porch or lawn. The delivery person pushes a button and a drawer slides out into which the parcel is placed. The drawer automatically slides shut and locks, and drops the package into a safe and secure chamber. The unit then sends a text message to the homeowner informing him or her that a package has arrived. When the homeowner returns home, he or she unlocks the receptacle using a smartphone app and removes the package! The receptacle is battery-powered so no wiring is required.

Patent Portfolio

U.S. Patent No. 10,028,606: Protected unmanned vehicle delivery receptacle

U.S. Patent No. 11,045,031: Protected delivery receptacle

U.S. Patent Application 20210393066: Protected delivery receptacle

This patent portfolio will enable any mailbox manufacturer or provider of parcel delivery services to provide security for homeowners for the delivery of packages to consumers, saving e-commerce customers a ton of aggravation and preventing tens of millions of dollars a year in stolen merchandise!

"This patent portfolio gives any manufacturer of mailboxes the opportunity to leapfrog the technology of all of its competitors," observes Alec Schibanoff, vice president of IPOfferings LLC, the patent broker that represents this portfolio. IPOfferings also provides patent valuation and IP consulting services, and has over 100 patents for sale listed at the Patent MarketPlace at its website (www.IPOfferings.com).

