Patented Technology Creates Receptacle that Defeats Porch Pirates

Packages from Post Office, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, and Others Go into Locked Receptacle that Can Only Be Accessed by Recipient
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Theft of packages from porches – what is known as "porch piracy" – is one of the fastest growing crimes in America. Last year, 260 million packages* were stolen from 49 million Americans! As e-commerce grows, and more and more Americans opt to shop on line, more and more packages are dropped off by UPS, FedEx, the Post Office, Amazon, and others because there is no one at home. More and more of these packages are being stolen by porch pirates.
Some homeowners install security cameras, but all a camera can do is identify the thief after the package has been stolen. In fact, data shows that almost none of the porch pirates are caught, and even less are prosecuted, even with camera evidence, and homeowners almost never recover their packages. What is needed is a technology that prevents parcels dropped off during the day from being stolen in the first place. This patent portfolio creates practical and affordable solution – a solution that makes the entire e‑commerce concept exponentially more practical!
These patents create a receptacle that a homeowner puts on the porch or lawn. The delivery person pushes a button and a drawer slides out into which the parcel is placed. The drawer automatically slides shut and locks, and drops the package into a safe and secure chamber. The unit then sends a text message to the homeowner informing him or her that a package has arrived. When the homeowner returns home, he or she unlocks the receptacle using a smartphone app and removes the package! The receptacle is battery-powered so no wiring is required.
Patent Portfolio
U.S. Patent No. 10,028,606: Protected unmanned vehicle delivery receptacle
U.S. Patent No. 11,045,031: Protected delivery receptacle
U.S. Patent Application 20210393066: Protected delivery receptacle
This patent portfolio will enable any mailbox manufacturer or provider of parcel delivery services to provide security for homeowners for the delivery of packages to consumers, saving e-commerce customers a ton of aggravation and preventing tens of millions of dollars a year in stolen merchandise!
"This patent portfolio gives any manufacturer of mailboxes the opportunity to leapfrog the technology of all of its competitors," observes Alec Schibanoff, vice president of IPOfferings LLC, the patent broker that represents this portfolio. IPOfferings also provides patent valuation and IP consulting services, and has over 100 patents for sale listed at the Patent MarketPlace at its website (www.IPOfferings.com).
Media Contact
Alec Schibanoff, IPOfferings LLC, 1 8452276911, [email protected], www.IPOfferings.com
SOURCE IPOfferings LLC
Share this article